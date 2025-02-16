Kevyn Major Howard, the actor most popular for his role as Rafterman in the 1987 war film Full Metal Jacket, has died at the age of 69. The Canadian actor passed away on Friday (February 14) at a hospital in Los Angeles. The heartbreaking news of his passing was confirmed by his family. While the exact reason behind Kevyn's sudden passing remains unclear, the actor's family noted that he was suffering from multiple respiratory issues weeks before his hospitalisation. Sarigama Viji, Veteran Kannada Actor, Dies at 76 Due to Age-Related Illness.

Actor Kevyn Major Howard No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

