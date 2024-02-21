Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], February 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia on Wednesday visited the shrine of sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.

She also offered a chadar at the holy place.

Devotees at Dargah thronged around the actor and even clicked selfies with her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dimple Kapadia is on a roll. She recently impressed audience with her performance in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Speaking to ANI in a press conference, Kriti went gaga over Dimple Kapadia.

She said, "Dimple ma'am is the coolest. Her personality, I remember the first time I met her at the airport, and just the way she was carrying herself--unke chashme, kuch paanch colours the unke chashme mein (There were like five different colours in her spectacles). Just the aura she brings everywhere, even on the screen. She is a very sure actor, and just anything she says is so convincing. You learn a lot when you are working with actors like them."

Prior to 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', Dimple Kapadia was seen in 'Pathaan'. (ANI)

