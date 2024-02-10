Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which hit theatres on February 9, has opened up to decent numbers. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie follows the story of Aryan, an engineer played by Kapoor, who develops an unlikely romance with Sifra (Sanon), an AI female robot. The film, on its opening day, has managed to collect Rs 14.04 crore globally, sparking curiosity about its unique premise. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer Makes a Decent Start; Romantic Comedy Earns Rs 7.02 Crore in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)