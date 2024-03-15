Murder Mubarak has been making headlines since it was released on streaming giant Netflix on March 15. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the thriller revolves around a murder investigation wherein a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find so much more than what meets the eye. However, sadly, the movie, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar, is the latest unfortunate victim of piracy. Murder Mubarak Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Set To Hunt Down the Killer in This Star-Studded Netflix Film Featuring Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor and Others (Watch Video).

According to reports, Murder Mubarak has been illegally made available in HD format on torrent sites like MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x, and Telegram channels.

This is not the first time a series has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every show falls prey to this mess. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. Murder Mubarak Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi and Sara Ali Khan's Engaging Whodunnit is Foiled by Its Anti-Climactic Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Murder Mubarak Trailer:

Gazal Dhaliwal and Suprotim Sengupta have penned the script for this mystery thriller. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, marking their second production of 2024 following the sci-fi rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

