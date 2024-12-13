Malayalam film director P Balachandrakumar, a key witness in the 2017 actress assault case in Kerala, died early on Friday, film industry sources said. He breathed his last at 5.40 am, while he was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at Dr KM Cherian Institute of Medical Science Hospital in Chengannur, they said. P Balachandrakumar Passes Away: Know About Key Witness Who Exposed Actor Dileep’s Role in 2017 Actress Assault Case That Rocked Malayalam Film Industry.

Announcing his demise, Balachandrakumar's friend and actor Prakash Bare wrote on Facebook: "After a long battle with illness and injustice, Balu has departed... Farewell, dear friend."

P Balachandrakumar Dies at 58

His body will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram later.

The director had been battling multiple health complications, including kidney failure that required frequent dialysis, severe Covid-19 and heart issues, sources added.

Balachandrakumar directed the film Cowboy in 2013.

In 2021, Balachandrakumar made a crucial statement against actor Dileep, who is a key accused in the sensational actress assault case in Kochi, alleging that the actor possessed visuals of the assault and had attempted to influence witnesses in the case.

He also claimed that Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case, was seen at Dileep's residence.

Balachandrakumar's revelations created ripples, leading to a fresh investigation in the case.

The 2017 case involves a South Indian actress who was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted on the orders of Dileep.

In the last week of November, Balachandrakumar's wife, Sheeba, issued a statement seeking financial assistance to cover his mounting medical expenses.