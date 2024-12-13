Malayalam film director P Balachandrakumar passed away in the early hours of Friday (December 13). He had been undergoing treatment for a severe kidney ailment at the Dr KM Cherian Institute of Medical Science Hospital in Thiruvalla, Kottayam. He had been battling with severe health issues for so long and took his last breath at 5.40 AM. Balachandrakumar's death has left the film industry in mourning, as he was known for his contributions to Malayalam cinema. P Balachandrakumar was a key witness in the 2017 actor assault case in Kochi, Kerala. Director Jayabharathi Dies: All You Need To Know About the ‘Kudisai’ Filmmaker and Tamil Alternate Cinema Pioneer.

P Balachandrakumar No More

