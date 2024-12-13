P Balachandrakumar, the Malayalam film director who played a crucial role in the investigation of the 2017 actress assault and abduction case with his important revelations against actor Dileep, took his last breath today (December 13) at 5:40 AM in a private hospital in Chengannur. As per reports, he had been receiving treatment for kidney and heart-related issues. Now, his mortal remains will be taken to Thiruvananthapuram. P Balachandrakumar, Malayalam Film Director and Key Witness in Kerala Actor Assault Case, Dies at 62.

P Balachandrakumar’s Revelations Expand Dileep Assault Case

In 2017, an actress was reportedly kidnapped and assaulted. The attack was said to have been recorded to use the footage for blackmail. P Balachandrakumar, a former friend of Dileep, who is the primary suspect in the case, provided a significant statement that helped reveal the alleged plot behind the incident. His revelations played a key role in broadening the investigation, initially focused on rape charges, to include claims of a conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence. Balachandrakumar also suggested that Pulsar Suni, the main accused, had been seen at Dileep’s home. Furthermore, the director made serious accusations that there were attempts to harm the investigators working on the case. He even made shocking claims about Suniel Kumar, alias Pulsar Suni, the prime suspect, handed a copy of the assault video to the actor. While investigating, he claimed that Dileep and Suni had a close connection. The final arguments on the sexual assault case are still ongoing. Dileep Case: Kerala HC Dismisses Survivor's Petition Regarding Memory Card Hash Value Alteration, Asks to File Fresh Plea.

P Balachandrakumar: Key Witness in Dileep Case While Battling Serious Health Issues

Despite facing health struggles, including kidney problems and multiple heart attacks, Balachandrakumar never blacked out from the case and remained a key witness in the Dileep case. On November 11, he was hospitalised at KM Cherian Hospital in Chengannur due to heart complications and underwent bypass surgery just two days ago. Despite his deteriorating health, the directed attended trials for 40 consecutive days.

