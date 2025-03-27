Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Satish Salian, the father of late Disha Salian, on Thursday made a passionate plea for justice, calling for narco tests to be conducted on all accused individuals, including Shiv Sena (UBT leader) Aaditya Thackeray, actors Sooraj Pancholi, and Dino Morea.

He also revealed that he had demanded protection for himself and his counsel, emphasising his determination to see the case through to its conclusion.

Also Read | Shreyas Talpade Booked for Fraud: Case Filed Against Bollywood Actor and Others Over Multi-Crore Chit Fund Scam.

While speaking to ANI, Satish said, "I demanded (Mumbai Police officers) justice for my daughter. I also demanded protection, even for my counsel...I am ready for a Narco Test. But there should be a Narco Test of Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, and Dino Morea too. All accused should be tested..."

He expressed his frustration with the lack of progress in the case, citing the inaction of the previous government, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), during their 2.5-year tenure. Satish Salian stated that he was forced to take matters into his own hands and approach the court for justice.

Also Read | 'Santosh': CBFC Bars Sandhya Suri's BAFTA-Nominated Film From Releasing in India but Fans Find Sneaky Ways To Watch It Online in HD.

"They (MVA) were in power for 2.5 years; after that, an SIT was put in place, but they didn't do anything. Then, I had to take this step...We will definitely get justice," said Disha Salian's father.

The grieving father reiterated his faith in the judiciary, asserting that he will not rest until justice is served.

"I have complete faith in the judiciary...My daughter could do only half her work, I have to give it the finishing touch through punishment (to the accused)...Nobody attempted to put pressure on me," he added.

This comes after Disha's father filed a fresh complaint almost five years after her sudden demise. After his visit to the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office today, Disha's father opened up about the reopening of his daughter's murder case.

Meanwhile, Disha Salian's father's lawyer, Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, today met with Joint CP Lakhmi Gautam to discuss the complaint filed in the Disha Salian murder case.

The complaint, which names Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and Aaditya Thackeray's bodyguard as directly accused of gang rape and murder, has been stagnant for 15 months.

Ojha urged the police to officially register the complaint, assign a crime number, and provide police protection to Satish, the petitioner, his family, his advocate, and key witnesses. He also demanded an immediate reconstruction of the crime scene to establish key facts.

While speaking with ANI, he said, "We met Joint CP Lakhmi Gautam to discuss our complaint, which we had previously submitted. We urged that it be officially registered, as the government recently acknowledged it on record. We urged that it be assigned a crime number without further delay. We demanded that Satish, the petitioner, along with his family, advocate, and key witnesses, should be provided police protection... The case has been stagnant for 15 months. We demanded an immediate reconstruction of the crime scene to establish key facts..."

The complaint alleges that there are two sets of accused: those directly involved in the gang rape and murder, and those accused of covering up the crime, including Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, and Uddhav Thackeray. Rhea Chakraborty is also implicated in the conspiracy, with allegations that she exchanged deleted messages with Aaditya Thackeray.

"There are two sets of accused - First, directly accused of gang rape and murder: Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and Aaditya Thackeray's bodyguard... Second, accused of cover-up: Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, and Uddhav Thackeray... At least ten individuals linked to this case have mysteriously died--some labeled as suicides, others as accidents.. Rhea Chakraborty is part of the conspiracy. On June 8th, she abruptly left Sushant Singh Rajput's house, blocked his phone, and later, Sushant was found dead... When the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea, they recovered a hidden phone from her father's house. The forensic investigation retrieved deleted messages, including those exchanged with Aaditya Thackeray, revealing deeper conspiracies...," said Ojha.

[{85bd4fbb-d804-45a6-9b9e-1cbe765692bd:intradmin/ANI-20250327150229.jpg}]

Earlier, advocate Nilesh Ojha said that the complaint had been accepted by the Joint Commissioner of Police, and the accused in the case include Aaditya Thackeray, former Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh, Officer Sachin Vaze and actor Sooraj Pancholi.

"Today, we have filed a written complaint to the CP office, and the JCP Crime accepted it, and this complaint is the FIR now," Ojha told reporters.

He further alleged that Parambir Singh was the "main mastermind" behind the "cover-up" in this case back in 2020.

Ojha also alleged that Aaditya Thackeray is linked with a "drug cartel", which he said is also mentioned in the complaint.

"Aaditya Thackeray is the main accused in this gangrape and murder case. Uddhav Thackeray is the main accused of misuse of power for the coverup... Aaditya Thackeray is found in the drug cartel, and this is in the official records of NCB. We have also mentioned this in the complaint... Today, we will also release some pictures in support of this," he added.

Earlier, Satish Salian approached the Bombay High Court seeking a probe into his daughter's death and requesting the registration of an FIR against Thackeray, among others.

In response to allegations, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and father of Aditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, denied any connection between his family and the Disha Salian case, emphasising that if evidence exists, it should be presented in court.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "If they have evidence then they must produce it in court as this matter is going on in the court. 6 to 7 generations of my family have worked for the people and we have no connection with this issue. If you are making false allegations against someone, then it can boomerang on you, too. What happened to the investigation of other cases like murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. His daughter is demanding justice."

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)