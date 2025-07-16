Mumbai, July 16: Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged "irregularities" in a prominent slum redevelopment project in Worli and demanded corrective action by the Maharashtra government. The proposed redevelopment of Subhedar Ramji Ambedkar Nagar couldn't take off earlier as several developers have withdrawn over the last 15 years.

The project was mired in controversy with allegations ranging from issues with land allotment, missing documents, and potential financial losses to the state exchequer. With construction commencing recently, Thackeray raised the matter in the legislative assembly, claiming several discrepancies have emerged, including non-payment of rent to project-affected residents for the past six months.

"The original layout plan shown to slum dwellers was altered without proper intimation or approvals. Construction of saleable flats and even bungalows has begun without completing the rehabilitation buildings," he said. The former minister also claimed that around 70 per cent of the land in the project is yet to be handed over to the government and demanded clarification of the status of government-owned land in the project.

Thackeray demanded immediate disbursal of the pending rent to affected residents. He said the construction should follow the original approved plan, with commercial shops at the front and saleable flats at the rear. He appealed to the Speaker and the state government to initiate appropriate action.