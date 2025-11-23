Where The Heart Is team at IFFI 2025 (Photo: IFFI)

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 23 (ANI): The critically acclaimed short documentary 'Where The Heart Is' premiered at the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday.

After impressive showings at both the Kolkata International Film Festival and the Jagran International Film Festival, the documentary 'Where The Heart' drew a packed audience at the screening in IFFI 2025.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Serves Desi Glam in Custom Manish Malhotra Saree at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's High-Profile Wedding in Udaipur (See Pic).

The documentary was screened at the Indian Panorama section. It was written and directed by Ulka Mayur.

The film had its international premiere last month at Toronto's International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA). It is produced by Mayur Puri, with Mannan Shaah and Ulka Mayur as co-producers.

Also Read | Tejas Fighter Jet Crash: Suniel Shetty, Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood and Other Celebs Condole Death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

According to the press note shared by the makers, 'Where The Heart Is' chronicles Umesh Garate's yearly journey from Mumbai to his ancestral village to celebrate the Ganapati festival.

Through this intimate homecoming, the film explores themes of family bonds, migration, belonging, and the subtle yet powerful changes taking place in rural life.

"It's wonderful to see the film receiving such warm appreciation on the festival circuit. We had a houseful screening today. The film is charting its own path from Toronto to Kolkata, Mumbai, and now Goa. It's gratifying that audiences are embracing storytelling across diverse formats," said director Ulka Mayur.

The documentary is scheduled for its second screening at IFFI on November 24.

The 56th International Film Festival of India is currently underway in Goa. It will run till November 28. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)