Panaji (Goa) [India], November 19 (ANI): Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's iconic film '1942: A Love Story' is all set to be screened at the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) IN 8K version.

Cinema buffs in Goa can watch this film on November 21 at IFFI.

The film's soundtrack has been remastered in 5.1 surround sound through a meticulous process, with part of the restoration carried out at L'Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, one of the world's leading labs known for preserving cinematic heritage.

Besides actors' performance, the film is still being remembered for its songs such as 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga'.The plot of the movie was set in 1942, a few years before India's independence in 1947. The film showcased the love story of Naren Singh (Anil Kapoor) and Rajjo Pathak (Manisha Koirala) against the backdrop of social and political unrest amid India's revolutionary movement in the 1940s.

While Anil Kapoor as Naren Singh played the role of an apolitical son of a British colonial employee, Manisha Koirala as Rajjo Pathak was cast as the daughter of a freedom fighter.

IFFI 2025 will kickstart from November 20. (ANI)

