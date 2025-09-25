By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 25 (ANI): As Durga Puja 2025 is just around the corner, the air in Kolkata is already charged with excitement. Every year, the city's pandals push the limits of creativity, and this year is no different. One pandal that's already making headlines is the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja, which has chosen a deeply patriotic theme: Operation Sindoor.

The pandal has been designed to honour the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. From the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir to the success of Operation Sindoor, the visuals recreate scenes of sacrifice, courage, and victory. Step inside, and it feels like you've entered a battlefield. Models of military weapons, such as the BrahMos missile and S-400 systems, add to the powerful effect, making the pandal not just a place of worship, but also a reminder of national pride.

Sajal Ghosh, General Secretary of the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja Committee and BJP Councillor, explained the vision behind the theme, stating that the idea was to awaken a sense of "patriotism in people's hearts."

While speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "The idea behind creating this pandal is simple -- to awaken a sense of patriotism in people's hearts. Operation Sindoor is the voice of every Indian's heart. It showcased the dignity and strength of our armed forces, and how they destroyed the enemy and protected our nation. Through this pandal, we wanted to bring that bravery alive for everyone to see."

The festive fervour in Kolkata is once again marked by the creativity and thematic depth of its iconic Durga Puja pandals. This year, several pandals across the city are exploring themes rooted in artificial intelligence, environmental concerns, and evolving family dynamics, sparking reflection alongside celebration.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

The significance of Durga Puja extends beyond religion and is revered as a celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art, and culture. From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. (ANI)

