Ed Sheeran recently revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumour during her pregnancy last year. Cherry had "no route to treatment until after the birth," of a child while carrying her second baby in 2022, the singer recalled in a press release on Tuesday, reported Page Six, a US-based media company. The Grammy winner, whose second child arrived in May 2022, did not further detail his wife's health scare. Ed Sheeran's Fifth Album ‘Subtract’ To Release on May 5 (View Post).

However, Sheeran, wrote candidly about how Seaborn's diagnosis and other tragedies affected his upcoming album, "Subtract." The songwriter explained, "A series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art ... within the space of a month. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter," he continued. Sheeran's statement comes one month after he hinted at "turbulent things" in his personal life in an Instagram post. "I realize I haven't been that engaged in my social media or my fan base online over the last couple of year," he wrote in February, reported Page Six. Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His 15-Month-Old Daughter’s Battle With COVID-19 While His Wife Cherry Seaborn Was Away.

Sheeran added that he was "spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety" at the time, feeling like he was "drowning" with his head "below the surface."Working on his album was a form of "therapy" helping the American Music Award winner "make sense" of his feelings. "I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts," Sheeran wrote.