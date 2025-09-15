Huma Qureshi is having a remarkable moment, balancing professional triumphs and personal milestones. Her film Bayaan had its grand premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, marking her first appearance at the festival as both actor and executive producer. But alongside this achievement, there’s growing chatter about her engagement to rumoured boyfriend, acting coach Rachit Singh. SonyLIV Unveils 2025 Slate: Huma Qureshi Back in ‘Maharani 4’, Raveena Tandon Leads Political Drama ‘Dynasty’ (Watch Video)

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh’s Engagement Rumours

Speculation first grew when their friend, singer Akasa Singh, shared a picture with the couple, captioned, “Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night.” Soon after, Huma and Rachit turned heads when they attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding together, twinning in pink. Their chemistry didn’t go unnoticed and fans quickly began connecting the dots.

Huma Qureshi on ‘Bayaan’ at TIFF

Despite the personal spotlight, Huma is fully focused on her career. Speaking about Bayaan’s TIFF premiere, she told HTCity, “I see it as a film that I vibed with. The film always had the potential to be an India-centric story with a global approach. I'm happy the film is being screened at TIFF and the Busan International Film Festival. I've always been interested in a global career, one that takes Indian stories to the world. The stories remain Indian, but the approach is global.” Asif Qureshi Murder Case: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed Following Altercation Over Parking in Delhi, 2 Accused Apprehended.

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh’s Bond

The buzz only grew stronger when Huma was spotted at Rachit’s intimate birthday celebration. Rachit, known for training stars like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh, is also stepping into acting with the series Karmma Calling. The two were even seen at Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s party for Ed Sheeran in 2024, where they appeared quite comfortable together. Before Singh, Huma was in a long-term relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz which ended in 2022.

