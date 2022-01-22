Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): Actors Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have called it quits after dating for nearly three years and welcoming a baby together.

Sources told People magazine that the couple had broken up a few weeks ago, following several rocky months in their relationship

"It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," an insider told the outlet.

The pair's split comes after they celebrated their son Rhodes Roberts' first birthday last month.

Emma and Hedlund began dating in March 2019, and welcomed Rhodes in December 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emma was previously engaged to Evan Peters, whom she dated from 2012 to 2019. Hedlund was allegedly engaged to Kirsten Dunst, whom he was with from 2012 to 2016. (ANI)

