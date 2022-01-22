Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Netizens are in awe of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda as she flaunted her greys with great elan in the latest Instagram pictures.

Taking to the social media application, Navya, on Saturday, dropped a few pictures of her in a saree. But what caught everyone's attention was her caption and how she didn't shy away from revealing her white hair.

Also Read | Dileep's Assault Case: Kerala HC Asks Malayalam Actor to Appear Before Police for Questioning.

"ft. my white hair," she captioned the post.

Reacting to the images, Navya's uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan sent her a hug via an emoji.

Also Read | Knives Out 2: Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig-Starrer Expected To Release on Netflix in Late 2022.

"Love the way you flaunt your greys. You are beautiful," a social media user commented.

For the unversed, Navya, 25, is a graduate of Fordham University. She is currently working on several social causes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)