Veteran star Barbara Bosson has passed away at 83. Bosson died on Saturday in Los Angeles, said The Hollywood Reporter. Bosson received Emmy nominations in five consecutive years for her turn as the divorcee Fay Furillo on the acclaimed NBC drama Hill Street Blues, co-created by her then-husband Steven Bochco.

The actor was also was known for her work on three ABC series: as the divorced boss of John Ritter's San Francisco police inspector on the 1987-89 comedy-drama Hooperman, as the mayor of Los Angeles on the 1990 musical drama Cop Rock and as prosecutor Miriam Grasso on the 1995-97 legal drama Murder One. All three shows were co-created by Bochco, too.

In 1970, Bosson married writer-producer Steven Bochco (Hill Street Blues, LA Law, Murder One), with whom she had two children. The two divorced in 1997. Bochco died in 2018. Bosson is survived by her son, daughter, granddaughter and grandson.

