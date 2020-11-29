Don Cheadle has been a part of movies that range from life lessons to hilarious moments. The actor is one of the most versatile actors we know and we all know we are in for good fun if we are seeing him on the screen. Don started his career with a small role in one of the episodes of Hill Street Blues, where he played a teenager with learning difficulties. He went on to do many shows and movies after that but got his first widespread notice for his portrayal of Mouse Alexander in the film Devil in a Blue Dress. Don Cheadle Birthday Special: 10 Times When the Avengers EndGame Star Stole the Show As War Machine in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not just an amazing actor but Don Cheadle is also an amazing author, director, producer and writer. His most passionate project was Miles Ahead which took him ten years of writing and producing to finish the film. The film was based on the life of jazz musician Miles Davis and was directed by him as well. Cheadle also starred in the film.

We cannot move ahead without mention his Marvel stint. He stepped into te shoes of the role of War Machine / James Rhodes in Iron Man 2. Don had replaced Terrence Howard and went on to appear in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Avengers Endgame Actor Don Cheadle Joins NBA Star LeBron James and Sonequa Martin-Green for Space Jam 2.

Being a writer and an actor also meant that Don was able to give the audience some very amazing knowledge about life, films, arts and emotions. His words always had some great value and today as the actor celebrates his 56th birthday, we thought of listing 5 of his best quotes that will keep you inspired and positive as well:

