Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): American actor and producer Eva Longoria has joined the upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'. She will feature as a recurrent character, playing an important role in the season's investigation. However, her storyline is being kept under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She will star alongside Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep and Molly Shannon.

The 'Flamin' Hot' director is the second new character unveiled for the comedy's next installment, joining Molly Shannon. Molly will play a powerful Los Angeles entrepreneur who is lured into the murder investigation of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch).

As the scene cut to black, Sazz could be seen writing something on Charles' kitchen floor with her own blood. It is unclear why she was slain, or whether Charles was the true target. However, just because a favourite character has died does not mean fans will see less of her. It is precisely the contrary.

"We've loved writing Sazz so much, and that's the beauty of the show is, you get a lot more time with the victims," co-showrunner John Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter in a season three postmortem. "They're not gone when some ill fate happens to them. And that's, I think, also why Jane said she was excited because it's a good opportunity to go deeper with Sazz and find out what the whole big life and everything else was with her and the world of stunt doubling, " according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

