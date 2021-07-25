Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): On completion of her remarkable 12 years in Bollywood, actor Shruti Haasan said that she is feeling blessed and wants to get better everyday.

For the unversed, the actor made her Hindi film debut with the film 'Luck', which was released in 2009.

Taking to Instagram, Shruti penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude towards her fans.

"12 years ago today - I had no idea what I was getting into... all I knew was that I like it and I wanted to get better everyday - I still feel that way... a LOT has changed and for that, I am so grateful. Thank you for all the love and support... I have a special place in my heart for you. I feel blessed truly onwards and upwards everyday feels like a new journey has just begun," she wrote.

Along with it, Shruti posted a few pictures of herself from the movie 'Luck'.

Currently, the 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' actor is busy shooting for her web series in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)