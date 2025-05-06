New York [US], May 6 (ANI): The steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art were transformed into a breathtaking blend of bold heritage and blooming elegance as the Met Gala 2025 unveiled a setting like no other.

Themed 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' this year's fashion spectacle not only celebrated sartorial genius but also made a powerful cultural statement, all against a backdrop of deep blue and golden daffodils.

From the moment guests arrived, the venue exuded symbolic artistry.

The reportedly 63,000-square-foot blue carpet was accented by strewn daffodils, cascading floral barricades, and installations that shimmered with water and mirrored the hanging blooms above.

The Met itself was turned into a blue-and-gold wonderland, a living, breathing canvas of style and homage.

This year's carpet was more than just visually arresting, it told a story of sustainability and craftsmanship.

The Kerala-based design house Neytt by Extraweave returned to fashion's biggest stage, supplying the eco-conscious, biodegradable carpet for the third consecutive year.

The carpet was woven from sisal fibers sourced from Madagascar.

Neytt by Extraweave has been curating the carpet for the Met Gala since 2022.

The evening began on a high note, with dancers performing to the timeless anthem 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough.'

Co-chairs Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo were the first to walk the blue carpet, leading a host of fashion-forward attendees who embraced the theme with inventive flair.

The 2025 exhibit, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", curated by Andrew Bolton and inspired by Monica L. Miller's seminal work Slaves to Fashion, dives deep into the concept of the Black dandy: an identity that challenges societal norms through elegance, style, and resistance.

The show pays tribute to centuries of Black sartorial excellence and ingenuity, from the 18th century to the present.

For Indian fashion enthusiasts, this year was particularly momentous. Designers and celebrities from India were more present than ever, with Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh making their long-awaited Met debuts.

They joined returning icons like Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawala.

Fashion designer Sabyasachi also walked the blue carpet after representing Shah Rukh Khan in his attire. (ANI)

