Millena Brandão, star of Netflix Portuguese-Brazilian show Sintonia (2019), died at the age of 11 on May 2, as confirmed by her parents Thays Brandão and Luiz Brandão. The child artiste suffered from multiple heart attacks before she passed away, and a mass was found in her brain, which the doctors are trying to figure out if it was a brain tumour or cyst. She also had urinary tract infection. Fans of the child actress are shocked to know about her illness and suffering, and are reacting on social media. Her parents shared a statement in Portuguese on social media after Millena's passing. saying, "You were the light in our lives" and paying a heartfelt tribute. They also shared a video of their angel, with pictures of her as a baby and a little girl. Read the full statement below and see the video. Sophie Nyweide, Former Child Actor of 'Mammoth', Dies at 24.

Netflix Star Millena Brandão Dead At 11

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Statement by Millena Brandao's Parents After Her Death

Millena Brandao's passing has been especially difficult for her parents. They shared a statement, also posted on Millena's Instagram account, on May 3. It could be translated to English as: "Millena An open letter to my little girl 🖤 On May 2nd we lost our little girl, but I'm sure she's in the arms of our almighty father and in a beautiful place to play. The memories we spent together will remain in my memory and I'll never forget your joy that was contagious to everyone around you. My girl, I'm already missing you more and more not having you here and I know I'll miss you even more in the days to come! You were the light in our lives and I know that from up there you'll continue to watch over us and light up our lives 🩷 And I'll love you forever, and you'll always be in my heart. I love you my girl‼️ ❤️ 12/27/2013 🖤 05/02/2025."

The parents shared another video on Instagram on May 5, with pictures of Millena as a baby. "Our eternal little angel went to shine in the sky 💫 🖤 I will miss you forever my girl, may you take care of us and protect us from all evil 🥀", read the caption. ‘Baby Driver’ Child Actor Hudson Joseph Meek Dies at 16 in Alabama.

Millena Brandao's Parents Post About Their Little Angel's Passing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millena Brandão (@millenamboficial)

Millena Brandao's Parents Post Video of Her Childhood Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millena Brandão (@millenamboficial)

What happened to Millena Brando?

Millena Brandao suffered 13 heart attacks, as per her parents, with at least three heart attacks per day at times. According to The Independent, Millena Brandão suffered her first cardiac arrest on April 29, 2025. Her mother Thays Brandao recalled that the child's lip turned purple. Doctors at UPA Maria Antonieta Hospital resuscitated and intubated her. "From that day on, she never woke up again,” her mother said. Millena was transferred to Granjaú General Hospital, where a CT scan was done but there was no neurologist. "Doctors found a five-centimetre mass in her brain,” said her mother. She added that the medical professionals could not figure out if the mass was a tumour or cyst, an edema or a clot, as she could not be operated upon. Doctors may conduct a biopsy post her death to find out what was in her brain.

“The doctors still haven’t said what really happened to my daughter and what killed her. It’s a question mark,” said Millena's mother.

May Millena Brandao's soul rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 02:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).