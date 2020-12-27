New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): As superstar Salman Khan turned 55 on Sunday, Bollywood divas including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan among several others extended their birthday greetings.

The 'Hum Apke Hain Kaun' star's co-actor Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram stories to post a throwback picture of herself with Salman. "Happy Birthday Salman. Hope you have a Wonderful, Happy and Healthy Day," she wrote posting a birthday cake emoticon along with the picture.

Actor Katrina Kaif also wished the superstar on Instagram by sharing a single picture of the 'Sultaan' actor. She wrote "Happiest birthday @beingsalmankhan to a great Human being," with a red heart emoticon.

The Kapoor sisters also marked Salman's birthday through their Instagram stories. Both the sisters shared throwback pictures of the star. 'Bebo'- Kareena Kapoor dug out a monochromatic picture of young Salman and wrote, "Happy birthday Bajrangi Bhaijaan Forever Superstar @beingsalmankhan," with red heart and balloon emoticons.

Whereas, the 'Judwaa' actor's co-star Karisma Kapoor kept the caption simple and used a Happy Birthday sticker with a throwback picture from the film.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha who debuted on the silver screen with Salman extended her wishes for the star by posting a Birthday sticker with a throwback picture of them that sees both the stars performing on a stage.

Celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Bhagya Shree, Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many others also celebrated the actor's birthday by sharing posts, pictures on social media. (ANI)

