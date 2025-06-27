New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Celebrated composer R D Burman revolutionised the Indian music industry with his compositions through different decades.

As fans celebrate his 86th birth anniversary on Friday, here is a look at some of his biggest hits:

"O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan": The song from the 1966 film "Teesri Manzil" was picturised on Shammi Kapoor and Helen and established R D Burman as the rightful successor to his equally famous music composer father, S D Burman.

"Mere Samne wali khidki": This romantic solo by Kishore Kumar is picturised on Sunil Dutt and Saira Banu in the 1968 film "Padosan" that also featured other hits by Burman.

"Chala Jaata Hoon": This song is from Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja-starrer 1972 film "Mere Jeevan Saathi". It is sung by Kishore Kumar.

"Dekha Na Haye Re": Another hit from 1972, this song features Amitabh Bachchan and Aruna Irani in "Bombay to Goa".

"Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko": In 1973, Burman gave his fans another blockbuster hit in the form of "Chura Liya Hai Tumne", a popular duet by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi from the film "Yaadon Ki Baarat".

"Dum Maaro Dum": This song from Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman-starrer "Hare Rama Hare Krishna" became an instant classic when the film released in 1971. The song epitomises the peak of the hippy culture that was the centre of the story.

"Mehbooba Mehbooba": This popular song from "Sholay" was sung by Burman and remains one of the most requested number in parties even today.

Aap Ki Aankhon Mein: A romantic duet between Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar was picturised on Vinod Mehra and Rekha in the 1978 movie "Ghar".

"Mera Kuchh Saman": Written by Gulzar for his 1987 film "Ijaazat" is counted among one of the best songs from Asha Bhosle's career. The soft composition by Burman let's Bhosle's voice soar.

"Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To": It's a popular romantic song picturised on Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala from the 1994 movie "1942: A Love Story". Sadly, Burman did not live to see its success.

