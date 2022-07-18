Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): 'Glee' actor Blake Jenner was booked with the charge of Driving Under Influence or DUI by the police.

According to the Burbank Police Department, Jenner was speeding through a red light, late at night which caught the attention of the on-duty officers, reported Page Six. When the 29-year-old was asked to perform a sobriety test, he failed it which resulted in his arrest.

Post his sobriety test, the 'Billy Boy' actor was arrested and charged with a DUI. However, he was released from jail, the following day.

Apart from the DUI incident, Jenner has previously been booked for misbehaviour. In November 2019, Jenner's ex-partner Melissa Benoist, uploaded a video on Instagram narrating that Jenner had inflicted 'violence' on her which permanently damaged Benoist's eyesight, reported Page Six.

Although 'Supergirl' star Benoist refrained from taking any names, her ex-boyfriend Jenner confessed that he had indeed "inflicted" hurt with his "past partner".

"I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner -- emotionally, mentally and yes, physically. It's a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life ... If I could do anything to take it back, I would," said Jenner back at that time, as reported by Page Six.

Jenner is known for his superb acting in the American comedy-drama series 'Glee' where he played the character of a dyslexic football player named Ryder Lynn. It was his debut performance, and the actor was praised for his performance. 'Glee' ended in March 2015 after having four successful seasons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)