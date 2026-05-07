Entertainment News | 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' Teaser Unveils Manoj Bajpayee in Gripping Tale of India's 1990s Financial Crisis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): The makers of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' on Thursday unveiled the teaser of the film, which is inspired by the events surrounding the country's financial crisis of the 1990s.

Presented by Sunshine Pictures and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is directed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Chinmay Mandlekar.

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The teaser, packed with hard-hitting dialogues and tense visuals, hints at a powerful narrative centred around India's worst economic meltdown in the 1990s. Bajpayee steps into the role of an RBI Governor, portraying a character tasked with navigating the country through a turbulent financial period, as per the press release.

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"A nation on the brink of bankruptcy. A battle no one saw coming. And one man who refused to let it fall. The Silent Saviour GOVERNOR Teaser Out Now. In cinemas on 12th June, 2026," the caption reads along with the teaser.

'Governor: The Silent Saviour' is inspired by true events and brings to light India's worst economic meltdown of 1990s.

Earlier, the title of the film, backed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, was revealed on Manoj Bajpayee's birthday, April 23, along with the first poster.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi.

The film is slated to hit theatres on June 12, 2026. (ANI)

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