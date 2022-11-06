Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 6 (ANI): Neetu Kapoor is one happy grandmother with the arrival of Alia and Ranbir's baby girl!

On Sunday evening, Neetu expressed her excitement while speaking to the media. She also gave Alia Bhatt's health update. Neetu Kapoor said, "I am really happy about the birth of a baby girl. Alia is absolutely okay and everything is fine."

Neetu has also been quite active on social media, responding to and reporting every congratulatory wish on her Instagram stories.

Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The couple reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning and the news made their fans quite curious.

Soon after, Alia's mother Soni Razdan along with Neetu Kapoor was also spotted arriving at the Hospital.

On the occasion, other family members of the Kapoor-Bhatt clan also expressed their delight through lovely social media posts and comments.

Alia's sister Shaheen took to Instagram to share how she cannot control tears of joy! Shaheen wrote, "I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed."

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Ooooooooooffffff!! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua loves her already."

Ranbir's cousin Kareena took to the comment section of Alia Bhatt's Instagram post to congratulate the couple.

She wrote, "Ufffffff my mini Alia," accompanied by a string of heart emoticons.She continued, "can't wait to meet her." (ANI)

