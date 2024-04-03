Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): 'Grey's Anatomy' has been renewed for its 21st season. Currently in its 20th season, the following season is anticipated to include 18 episodes, up from the 10-episode strike-impacted 20th season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Meanwhile, Meg Marinis has taken over as showrunner for Shonda Rhimes' 'Grey's Anatomy'. She took over with the 20th season.

Grey's Anatomy has been renewed at ABC for its 21st season on the Disney-owned broadcast network.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Marinis has been with Grey's Anatomy since its third season and has worked her way up since beginning her tenure on the show as a writer's production assistant. She then worked as a writers' assistant and medical researcher before moving up the chain of command to executive producer, a title she held for the past four seasons before being promoted to the big chair.

"The loyalty and love of Grey's Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful," Rhimes said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Meg Marinis' storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can't wait to see what she has in store for next season."

No information about the returning cast has been provided, as Grey's has traditionally seen turnover as part of the continuous plot. Ellen Pompeo, the show's leading woman, is anticipated to remain active despite leaving as a series regular before season 20. Meredith Grey, played by Pompeo, continues to give her signature narration on Grey's, and the series is executive produced by the actress and her ABC Signature-based Calamity Jane company.

Grey's Anatomy is the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history, having surpassed ER in 2019. In addition, the drama is the longest-running primetime scripted series in ABC's history. The massive archive of episodes just emerged on Hulu and Netflix, introducing the series to a new audience on the site.

Grey's Anatomy becomes the third ABC series to earn an early renewal for 2024-25 broadcast season, joining Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary and Ryan Murphy's 911. (ANI)

