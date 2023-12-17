Hollywood actor Jack Axelrod, known for his performances in shows like Grey's Anatomy and General Hospital passed away. He was 93. Axelrod died of natural causes in Los Angeles on November 28, his representative Jennifer Garland told Variety, a US-based media outlet. Born in L.A. on January 25, 1930, Axelrod served as a corporal in the US Army, stationed in Germany from February 1953 to February 1955. He later majored in architecture at UC Berkeley and eventually became licensed as an architect in the state of Washington, as per Variety. Grey’s Anatomy Season 17: Patrick Dempsey Opens Up About Returning to ABC’s Medical Drama with His Beloved Character Derek Shepherd.

Axelrod portrayed the role of Victor Jerome on the teleseries General Hospital for 40 episodes from 1987 to 1989. Apart from that, he was also known for his roles as the Electrolarynx Guy on My Name Is Earl and patient Charlie Yost, who was in a semi-comatose state at Seattle Grace, on Grey's Anatomy. Additional television credits include Dallas, Hill Street Blues, Dynasty, Outlaws, Night Court, Knots Landing, Everybody Loves Raymond, Alias, Frasier, Malcolm in the Middle, Scrubs, Star-ving, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hot in Cleveland, Baskets, Speechless, Ray Donovan, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Modern Family, as per Variety. Grey’s Anatomy: Patrick Dempsey Talks of Being Back in the Current Season of the ABC’s Medical-Drama.

View Grey's Anatomy and 'General Hospital Actor Jack Axelrod Dies at 93

Jack Axelrod Dies: 'General Hospital,' 'Modern Family' & 'Transformers' Actor Was 93 https://t.co/gzw5yEJMGK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 17, 2023

Jack Axelrod, 'General Hospital' and 'Grey's Anatomy' Actor, Dies at 93 https://t.co/A3qNMhtRSy — Variety (@Variety) December 17, 2023

'General Hospital' Star Jack Axelrod Dead at 93 | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/0O0WBdg0kK — TMZ (@TMZ) December 17, 2023

He made his film debut in the film Bananas. Apart from that, he appeared in films like Vice, Road to Redemption, Hancock, and Little Fockers among others.