Mumbai: It is perhaps the most volatile WhatsApp group debate in any Maharashtra housing society: the "Dog Lovers" versus the "Safety First" residents. For years, this conflict has played out in parking lots and AGM meetings with little clarity. But as of early 2026, the legal landscape has shifted. With the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, and two landmark judgments from the Bombay High Court in late 2025 and January 2026, the grey areas are finally disappearing.

Whether you are a Managing Committee member worried about safety or a stray dog feeder worried about animal welfare, here is the new rulebook you need to know.

The Core Verdict on Stray Dogs in Societies: Regulation, Not Prohibition

The biggest takeaway from recent legal developments is simple: Societies cannot ban dogs, but they can and must regulate the chaos.

"The days of total bans are over, but so are the days of unregulated feeding anywhere one pleases," explains legal expert Rajeev Mehta. "The courts are now focusing on coexistence that respects both animal rights and human safety."

The New Legal Precedents on Stray Dogs in Maharashtra (2025-2026)

Two recent Bombay High Court rulings have set the tone for how disputes are now settled:

1. The "Domestic Help" Ruling (January 2026)

In a massive win for feeders, the High Court ruled against a Navi Mumbai society that tried to stop a resident's driver and maid from feeding strays. Can Housing Society Restrain Domestic Help From Rendering Services to Resident Who Feeds Stray Dogs on Premises? Bombay High Court Answers.

The Verdict: A society cannot use "security" as a pretext to stop authorised staff from feeding dogs on behalf of a resident. Blocking them is a violation of the resident's fundamental rights.

2. The "Safety Zone" Ruling (December 2025)

In a win for families, the Court quashed an FIR against a resident who stopped a feeder from feeding dogs at a school bus stop.

The Verdict: Stopping feeding in "sensitive zones" (like where children wait for buses) is a legitimate safety measure and does not amount to "wrongful restraint."

For Housing Societies: What You Can & Cannot Do

If you are on the Managing Committee, you walk a tightrope between resident safety and national laws. Here is your cheat sheet.

The Green List (Legal Powers)

Designate "No-Feed" Zones: You can strictly prohibit feeding in high-risk areas: children's play zones, narrow entry/exit gates, and senior citizen walking tracks.

Set Feeding Times: You can mandate specific timings (e.g., 6:00 AM – 7:00 AM or post-10:00 PM) to avoid peak footfall hours.

Enforce Hygiene: You can issue fines if a feeder leaves litter (newspapers, plastic bowls, leftovers) behind.

Demand Sterilisation: You can formally request the Municipal Corporation (BMC/PMC/TMC) to sterilise dogs to curb population and aggression.

The Red List (Illegal Actions)

Total Bans: You cannot pass a resolution to "ban feeding dogs inside the society." Such bylaws are void ab initio (illegal from the start).

Relocation: You cannot hire private catchers to dump dogs elsewhere. This is a criminal offence.

Discriminatory Fines: You cannot fine a resident just for the act of feeding in a designated area.

Intimidation: Hiring bouncers or guards to physically block feeders is a punishable offence.

For Stray Dog Feeders: Compassion Comes with Duty

Under Article 51A(g) of the Constitution, you have the right to show compassion. But recent laws emphasise that this right is not absolute—it comes with strict civic duties.

Stick to the Spot: If the society provides a reasonable feeding spot, you must use it. Feeding at your doorstep or in common lobbies is no longer defensible if a designated spot exists.

Clean Up: "Feed and Leave" is not an option. You must clean the area once the dogs are done. Leftover food attracts rats, which is a valid health grievance for society.

Respect Safety: Do not feed near school bus stops. If a child is bitten because you attracted a pack to a waiting area, you could face negligence charges.

The "Aggressive Dog" Protocol

What happens when a dog actually poses a threat? This is where misinformation is most dangerous.

The Reality: You cannot "remove" a dog just because it barks or looks scary. Relocation is illegal unless the dog is rabid or incurably ill.

The Solution:

Observation: The Society must write to the Municipal Corporation. The dog will be picked up for 10 days of observation.

If Healthy: It will be returned to the same spot.

If Rabid: The authorities will handle euthanasia.

Sterilisation: Most aggression is hormonal (mating fights) or maternal. If a dog is aggressive, check its ear for a "V-notch." If it's not there, get the dog sterilised immediately. This is the only long-term fix for aggression. Dog Attack Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Stray Dog Jumps and Bites School Security Guard's Shoulder in Goregaon, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Quick FAQ on Stray Dogs in Society Compound: Common Disputes Solved

Q: Can we ban a feeder's maid from entering to feed the dogs?

No. The Jan 2026 ruling is clear: staff cannot be blocked from performing duties (including feeding pets/strays) authorised by a resident.

Q: A majority of members voted to remove the dogs. Is that valid?

No. A majority vote cannot override Central Government laws (ABC Rules 2023). You cannot vote to perform an illegal act like relocation.

Q: The designated spot is in another dog pack's territory. What now?

A: A "designated spot" is invalid if the dogs cannot access it due to territorial fights. Feeders must explain this to the committee, and the spot must be adjusted to the dog's actual territory.

Dispute Scenarios Between Stray Dog Feeders and Society Committee

Dispute Scenario The Law Favors... Why? "Ban all feeding" Feeder Total bans are illegal (ABC Rules). "Stop feeding at School Bus Stop or Common Areas" Society Safety of children is a priority (Bombay HC). "Remove all dogs" Dogs Relocation is illegal (Supreme Court). "Feeder leaves dirty plates" Society Hygiene is a mandatory duty of the feeder. "Maid banned from feeding" Feeder Staff cannot be blocked (Bombay HC).

The Bottom Line: Who Wins?

The courts have spoken: Coexistence is mandatory, not optional.

Societies must stop trying to make their premises "dog-free," and Feeders must stop treating the entire compound as a "free-for-all" buffet. The middle ground: designated spots, strict hygiene, and sterilisation is the only legal path forward.

Disclaimer: This article provides general legal information based on laws in Maharashtra as of January 2026. For specific legal notices, consult a practising advocate.

