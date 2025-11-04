Mumbai, November 4: YouTube has responded to Disney regarding the restoration request it made for the ABC News network. The Google-owned streaming platform shared the latest update on the YouTube TV–Disney negotiations, which recently failed, resulting in various channels being banned after no agreement was reached. YouTube stated that it had responded to Disney’s request to restore the ABC channel within 24 hours for viewers and shared the email conversation publicly.

YouTube TV recently banned more than 20 Disney networks/channels after the two companies failed to reach an agreement over pricing negotiations. These networks included ABC, FOX, ESPN, Nat Geo, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, ACC Network, and many others. YouTube claimed that Disney wanted to increase the price, placing a burden on its subscribers, while Disney argued that it was not receiving adequate payment for its content. Zerodha Daily Withdrawal Limits: CEO Nithin Kamath Responds to User’s ‘Zerodha Scam’ Remark, Explains INR 5 Crore Daily Limit for Withdrawing Funds.

YouTube and Disney Conversation Over ABC Channel Restoration

YouTube responded to Disney by stating that its top priority was its customers and providing them with what they wanted, adding: “As you know from the many content disputes you’ve been part of, customers don’t want companies fighting and content blackouts.” The Google-owned platform said that Disney’s proposal would only allow it to restore the ABC stations for one day, which could cause confusion among customers as they would briefly regain access to the network and then lose it again shortly after.

The platform further stated that it had plenty of other “free” options besides the ABC network, such as election news coverage and other news networks. It added: “In fact, on the last two U.S. election days, the vast majority of tuned-in YouTube TV subscribers chose not to watch ABC.” Amazon Web Services Announces Multi-Year Partnership With OpenAI To Power ChatGPT and Agentic AI Workloads Leveraging Its Infrastructure.

Continuing the conversation, YouTube said that Disney’s reliance on public restoration tactics in past disputes failed to recognise the distinction between YouTube and other platforms. It offered Disney the option to continue live-streaming news on the ABC News channel’s YouTube page, which has 19.1 million subscribers, and advised that ABC’s local stations could also do the same. YouTube concluded by stating that it would immediately restore the ABC and ESPN networks while continuing negotiations.

