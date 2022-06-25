New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor turned a year older on June 25 and in her long journey, she has gathered a lot of love and appreciation from the fans. The actor was said to be the strongest contender in the '90s among actors like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit Nene. From romantic to comedy she has proved her versatility with each of her stellar performances.

On her 48th Birthday, take a look at the actor's top 5 performances of her career.

1. Hero No. 1

Karisma portrayed the role of an innocent Indian girl who tries to convince her family to get married to the love of her life. Released in the year 1997, along with Karisma the film also starred Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Kader Khan and Himani Shivpuri in prominent roles. The actor was nominated for the 'Zee Cine-Best Actor actor award- Female'.

2. Raja Hindustani

The actor played the role of a rich Indian girl who falls in love with a taxi driver, later her family tries to create misunderstandings in between them. The cult cinema 'Raja Hindustani' was a blockbuster hit and became the highest-grossing film of the year. It gathered a lot of appreciation from the fans for its amazing storyline and songs. She won the 'Filmfare Best Actor Award-Female for her role in Raja Hindustani.

3. Coolie No. 1

She portrayed the role of Kader Khan's daughter who later marries a coolie. Fans lauded Karisma's performance in the film. Directed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' was a confusing comedy which was a remake of a hit 1993 film 'Chinna Mapillai'. Emerged as a blockbuster hit and was again remade by director David Dhawan in 2020 with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan as the lead pair. The new version premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Dil To Pagal Hai

In the triangular love story, Karisma portrayed the role of a dancer who later falls in love with his best friend (Shah Rukh Khan). Directed by Yash Chopra, 'Dil To Pagal Hai' was a musical romantic film in which also Madhuri Dixit Nene was in the lead role, whereas Akshay Kumar was seen in a special appearance. Karisma Kapoor won the 'Filmfare Best Supporting Actor -Female' and National Award for 'Best actor in supporting role- Female' award for her role in 'Dil to Pagal hai'.

5. Biwi No. 1

Karisma played the role of a strong housewife, who stood up against her husband who falls into an extramarital affair with another woman. The David Dhawan masterpiece, 'Biwi No. 1' was a remake of the 1995 hit Tamil film 'Sathi Leelavathi ', which also starred Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor and Tabu in the lead roles. Karisma was nominated for the 'Filmfare Best Actor-Female award for her role in this film.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in director Abhinay Deo's next thriller 'Brown', the film is based on the book 'City of Death' by Abheek Barua. (ANI)

