Shabaash Mithu trailer was unveiled earlier on June 20, and it has won the hearts of audience. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, earlier on this week dropped the trailer of the sports biopic and former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar also heaped praise on the trailer video. The movie is inspired from the life and journey of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj. The flick stars Taapsee Pannu in key role. Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Pays a Perfect Tribute to the Legendary Cricketer Mithali Raj (Watch Video).

Apart from Ganguly and Tendulkar, celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Saqib Saleem and many others applauded the trailer. To express her happiness, Taapsee shared about receiving lots of love and praise for the trailer. She said, "It’s extremely encouraging, people have been texting and calling me to tell me how much they liked the trailer."

She further added, "This is a film I really believe in and I’m glad the trailer has hit a chord with the audience. I am eagerly looking forward to the release of the film, to share this story of courage and resilience with everyone and I hope it is showered with as much love and appreciation." Mithali Raj Retires: Taapsee Pannu Shares Pic With Cricketer and Thanks Her for ‘Putting Women’s Cricket on the Map’ (View Post).

Talking about the trailer, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, says, "The trailer has touched hearts, that’s a great sign and a hallmark of what good content does. As a studio, we have always created stories with meaning, stories that go beyond just the 150-odd minutes spent in a theatre and stay with the audience for years to come."

He added, "The trailer is just a glimpse of this conviction; there is much to unfold as we delve into this unheard story of our women in blue." Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu will hit the theatres on July 15.

