Los Angeles [US], April 12 (ANI): Actor Nick Moran, best known for starring in the Harry Potter' franchise, recently underwent surgery for a condition described as "life-threatening."

Moran's close friend, actor Terry Stone, provided an update about his condition on Instagram, Deadline reported.

"Nick was been rushed into hospital this week for a life saving operation which may mean he may never talk or walk again," the post read.

Later, Stone added, "News update for you all on Nick Moran. He's had major surgery and is recovering in the ICU he's giving us the thumbs up but still needs your support, prayers and love. Let's pray he fully recovers and is back to normal soon."

Stone further said, "We did a fantastic podcast together a few months back.... If there are any further updates on Nick I will let you all know in the live chat this coming Sunday."

Moran is now recovering at home from the surgery. More details regarding the surgery are yet to be acquired.

The actor rose to fame with his role of Scabior in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. He also appeared in Guy Ritchie's gangland drama Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, as well as Another Life, The Musketeer, Nemesis, Boogie Man and New Blood. (ANI)

