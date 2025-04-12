Mumbai, April 11: Bollywood actress Rasha Thadani looked every inch Elsa from “Frozen” as she channeled her inner princess dressed in an icy blue gown. Rasha took to Instagram, where she dropped a gamut of images of herself, where she channeled a dreamy yet vintage look.

In the pictures, the actress, who is the daughter of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, is seen in a stunning icy blue off-shoulder gown. The ensemble features delicate ruffles and a corset-style lace-up back. Looking every inch gorgeous, Rasha’s dress flows into many layers, giving it a princess aesthetic. Rasha Thadani Balances Work and Study! See Her Viral Study Session While Shooting for ‘Azaad’ (Watch Video).

Rasha Thadani Looks Like Princess Straight out of ‘Fairytale’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha Thadani (@rashathadani)

To complete the look, the actress chose to style it in soft curls pinned up nicely, allowing a few tendrils to frame her face. She added a jeweled choker neck piece that gives a touch of sparkle to the enchanting look. With a soft and joyful smile, the actress added the caption “fairytale whispers.”

Rasha’s best friend Tamannaah Bhatia dropped three queen emojis in the comment section on Instagram. Rasha made her Bollywood debut in 2025 with the period drama “Azaad,” directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and Aaman Devgn. Rasha Thadani Expresses Desire To Act in THIS Iconic ’90s Film of Her Mom Raveena Tandon, Ahead of Acting Debut in ‘Azaad’ (Watch Video).

The film, which is set in 1920s India, follows a young stable boy who bonds with a spirited horse. Amid rebellion and tyranny, his quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage, awakening him to the country's fight for freedom.

On April 1, Rasha was seen attending Tamannaah’s Mata Ki Chowki during Navratri. At the celebration, Tamannaah was fully immersed in the spirit of bhakti and showcased her devotion through graceful moves. In the clip, the ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ actress was seen fully immersed in the celebration, dancing joyfully to bhajans. She looked elegant in a beautiful pink silk suit, embracing a simple yet graceful style. She shared a video from the celebration on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Jai Mata Di.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).