Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday gave police time till February 5 asa last chance to file a report on a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister for posting alleged hateful messages on social media.

In October, the magistrate's court had asked suburban Amboli police to conduct an inquiry into the `private complaint' and file a report by December 5.

The police failed to file a report and was given time till January 5, but it against missed the deadline.

The court on Tuesday said the police was being given the last chance to file the report by February 5, said advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh who is also the complainant in the case.

The complaint said that Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had posted an objectionable message on Twitter in April targeting a particular community, following which her account was suspended.

Ranaut herself then posted a video in support of her sister and referred to a sect of that community as terrorists in the same video, the complaint said, seeking police investigation and action against the two.

