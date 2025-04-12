Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): Hailey Bieber has shared a throwback photo revealing how she concealed her baby bump during Coachella 2024 just weeks before announcing her pregnancy.

The Rhode founder posted a picture of herself wearing an oversized New York Giants jacket, which she had open in the photo to reveal her bump, writing "last Coachella."

Also Read | What Happened Between Apoorva Mukhija and Rida Tharana? Social Media Abuzz With Theories on The Rebel Kid's Possible Friendship Fallout and Influencer Drama!.

During the festival, Hailey kept her bump hidden under the jacket, posting a more cryptic photo of the same outfit when she was still keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

The following month, Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber announced they were expecting a baby, and Hailey gave birth to Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.

Also Read | Saoirse Ronan Birthday: A Red Carpet Chameleon Embracing Elegance and Individuality at Every Turn (View Pics).

Hailey is now returning to Coachella 2025 as a mom, partnering with Kendall Jenner's brand 818 Tequila for a Rhode brand installation, as per E! News.

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey were recently spotted en route to pick up their credentials a day ahead of the first weekend and were also seen holding hands in Palm Springs, near the festival's grounds.

This comes weeks after rumours swirled around the couple's relationship, with both Justin and Hailey accused of unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Hailey commented on a TikTok about the rumours, writing, "It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!"

Justin also shut down the rumour on his Instagram Story, writing, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife "S--t is getting suss out here."" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)