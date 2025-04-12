Social media influencers Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, and Rida Tharana are allegedly no longer friends. The two, who were thick as thieves, seem to be going through a possible friendship fallout, or at least, that’s what the internet seems to be thinking. The controversy involving Apoorva Mukhija and Rida Tharana centers around the fallout following Apoorva's appearance on the YouTube show India's Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina. During the episode, Apoorva made remarks that were widely criticised as vulgar and inappropriate, leading to significant backlash and, later on, for her appearance during the controversial joke uttered by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka The Beer Biceps. The episode was subsequently removed from YouTube following government intervention, and multiple FIRs were filed against the participants, including Apoorva.

In the aftermath, Apoorva faced severe online harassment, including rape and death threats. In response, she deleted all her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone, a move that drew further attention to the abuse she was enduring. Rida Tharana, a close friend and fellow influencer, publicly defended Apoorva. She condemned online abuse, stating that some people hate women simply for existing and daring to grow. Rida expressed concern over the safety and well-being of women in such an environment. However, around February, Apoorva unfollowed Rida, sparking major rumours around their friendship fallout. Several YouTube accounts are sharing the “information” and “reason” behind the friendship gone wrong. Others are posting content that seems to take a sly dig at Rida Tharana and how she is not a ‘girl’s girl’ and a ‘bad friend.’

People Are Calling Out Rida Tharana Over Her 'Lack of Support' for Apoorva Mukhija

when you're in a fake friend competition but your opponent is: pic.twitter.com/3ul8VEb200 — not mysterious (@macandcheesish) April 10, 2025

Some Term It As Pitting Girls Against Girls

Indians and their love for pitting women against each other is never-ending. Rida was one of the first people to show support for Apoorva when the entire issue went down. Whether they are still in good terms or not is b/w them and it is not your place to draw assumptions. https://t.co/UPYzgsvxly pic.twitter.com/3Rh5qi7Ytb — ✨ (@exorigin246) April 10, 2025

Could Rida Tharana Have Done More to Support Apoorva Mukhija?

No hate to Rida, but it's honestly strange how she stayed silent throughout the whole controversy. Apoorva didn’t even mention her name once in the video, Really makes you realise how some people are only around during your good times ,not when you actually need them. — 𝑹𝒊𝒚𝒂. (@chaoticriaa_) April 10, 2025

Hmmm Okay

One best thing that happened with apoorva after all this is that she came to know Rida was never a true friend, it was all fake. Rebel kid's comeback was personal 🥺 lessgo Apoorva❤️ pic.twitter.com/oGlHq4cSsJ — Supreme Sanghi (@supremesanghi) April 10, 2025

Okay

Today was the day I followed Apoorva and unfollowed Rida — m (@iwhine_) April 10, 2025

Nobody Should Be Hated

I don't get why Rida never said anything on Apoorva's controversy or why she wasn't thanked by Apoorva in her YT video. BUT RIDA SHOULDN'T BE GETTING THIS MUCH HATE. I SUPPORT AND ABSOLUTELY LOVE APOORVA BUT AT THE SAME TIME I DON'T HATE RIDA. Even if she didn't support her. — Khushi (@Khushi210505) April 11, 2025

What Happened Between Apoorva Mukhija and Rida Tharana?

Rida Tharana Talking About Apoorva Mukhija?

Meanwhile, after a brief hiatus from social media, Apoorva Mukhija made a poignant return to Instagram on April 8, 2025. This comeback followed a period of intense online harassment stemming from her appearance on the controversial YouTube show India's Got Latent, where she faced rape and death threats. In her first post back, Apoorva shared disturbing screenshots of the abusive messages she received, captioning them with, “and that’s not even 1%,” highlighting the severity of the online abuse she endured.

She also posted a serene image of herself smiling in the rain, accompanied by the caption, “Even in the gloomiest of skies, there is always light,” signaling her resilience and determination to move forward.

