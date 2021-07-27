Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Author Twinkle Khanna, on Tuesday, showered her younger sister Rinke with a lovely birthday wish on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle posted a candid picture of Rinke and wrote: "Happy birthday Rinkston! Here's to someone who can make me laugh at the most somber moments. The last lot of Rinkes was manufactured in the seventies and they have clearly lost the mould, because they don't make sisters like you anymore."

Twinkle did not forget to add a dash of her trademark sarcasm and humour to the post.

"Since you eat cheese, unlike me, I thought I would slather some onto your birthday greeting as well.. #birthdaygirl," she quipped.

A few days ago, Twinkle had treated her fans with her and Rinke's childhood picture, wherein we can see the sisters sharing smiles while posing with their late aunt Simple Kapadia.

For the unversed, Rinke also used to act. 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, 'Love Ke Liye Sala Kuch Bhi Karega' and 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' are some of her movies. Reportedly, she was last seen in 'Chameli' (2003). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)