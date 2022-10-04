Los Angeles, Oct 4 (AP) The Hollywood sign is getting a makeover befitting its status as a Tinseltown icon.

After a pressure-wash and some rust removal, workers this week began using 250 gallons (946 litres) of primer and white paint to spruce up the sign ahead of its centennial next year.

Also Read | Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner’s Daughter and Country Music Legend, Dies at 90.

The entire renovation effort is expected to take up to eight weeks.

Originally built in 1923, the sign read “Hollywoodland” to promote a property development.

Also Read | Super Mario Movie Teaser to Be Out on October 6, Announces Chris Pratt.

But after decades of neglect, the original sign was replaced in 1978 with a new one that simply reads “Hollywood.”

“It's now representing not only the place of Hollywood, but it signifies the entertainment industry, and LA is the entertainment capital of the world," Jeff Zarrinnam with the Hollywood Sign Trust said Monday.

The 45-foot-tall (13-metre) sign in the Hollywood Hills above Los Angeles is repainted every decade. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)