The iconic Nintendo video game Super Mario Bros is getting a film adaptation starring Chris Pratt and the actor shared the first look of the film and announced that its teaser will be out on October 6. The poster showcases the look of the Mario universe which looks quite realistically well in this animated frame. Jurassic World Dominion Worldwide Box Office Collection: Chris Pratt-Starrer Crosses $1 Billion Globally.

Check Out Chris Pratt's Tweet Below:

This one is VERY special. Cannot wait!!! Get ready to be blown away! Thursday October 6th. Official teaser trailer. Live on Nintendo Direct. @supermariomovie pic.twitter.com/ibar1qfb6d — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) October 4, 2022

