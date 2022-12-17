New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr will conduct a five-day masterclass in film direction at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune.

The masterclass will be for the final-year diploma students of the Direction and Screenplay Writing Department.

Tarr will also hold a session on Sunday for the student community on FTII campus where he will share his unique explorations in cinematic form.

The students of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata will join this open session online, according to an official statement.

Tarr's films, Werckmeister Harmonies (2000), The Turin Horse (2011) and the Satantango (1994) in soul-rending black and white, have inspired a cult following everywhere.

The extended long takes, choreographed delicately across stretches of space and time, impart an intense sense of the "real" to his characters and the world they inhabit, invoking philosophical and poetic questions on life.

Tarr was in India to receive the prestigious International Film Festival of Kerala Lifetime Achievement Award (2022).

