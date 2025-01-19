Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], January 19 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan was conferred with the Honorary Award for Global Achievement and 25 Years of Excellence in Cinema at the Joy Awards 2025 in Riyadh.

Celebrated filmmaker Mike Flanagan presented the award, delivering a heartfelt tribute to Hrithik's illustrious career.

The official social media handle of Joy Awards shared the video clip of the 'Fighter' actor receiving the award and his winning speech.

"Tonight we celebrate an artist whose versatility and passion have shaped cinema for over two decades. From groundbreaking performances to redefining what it means to be a star, he continues to inspire and surprise us with every role. His journey is a true testament to the power of reinvention," Flanagan said during the presentation.

Marking more than two decades in the Indian film industry, Hrithik Roshan is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood.

Hrithik has delivered iconic films, including 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Lakshya', 'Dhoom 2', 'Krrish', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Guzaarish', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Kaabil', 'Super 30', 'Fighter', and the 'War' franchise.

On receiving the award, Hrithik expressed gratitude for the recognition and shared his perspective on his career, "Thank you Riyadh, Joy Awards, and my thanks to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for inviting me here from India. I'm humbled and grateful for this honour. It's been 25 years, but I feel like I've only just begun to truly understand acting. I take this as a symbol of hope and a promise for the next 25 years," he said.

The Joy Awards honours exceptional talent across various fields, including film, music, sports, and television.

This year, Hrithik Roshan was the only Indian actor to receive the prestigious accolade, standing alongside Hollywood legends Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey, who were also recipients of the Global Achievement and Honorary Award.

The winners were selected by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman himself. (ANI)

