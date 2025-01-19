Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, is an advocate for mental health and well-being, often providing insights from experiences and struggles. The theatre artiste regularly shares insightful information regarding ways to tackle and manage anxiety and other situations. In a recent interview, Ira Khan opened up about a very disturbing chapter of her life. The 28-year-old recalled being sexually abused when she was just 14 and also shared how she bravely put an end to it. ‘Happy Anniversary, My Love’: Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Celebrates One Year of Marriage With Husband Nupur Shikhare (See Pics).

Ira Khan on Being Sexually Abused at 14

While Ira Khan has already revealed about being sexually abused at a very young age in an Instagram post back in 2020, she once again spoke about it in a recent interview. When asked about how tough it was for her to open up regarding the situation, she replied, " I was 14, and I kept telling myself, 'I don't know whether he knows what he's doing. Whether he's doing this on purpose. Maybe it's just a mistake. It went on occasionally for a year. One day it became very evident. They knew what they were doing."

Ira Khan on How on Facing Sexual Abuse at a Young Age

This was when Ira finally mustered the courage to share her feelings with someone. She approached her mother, Reena Dutta, and told her everything. Ira revealed that all of this could have been addressed much earlier, and the only thing holding her back was her self-doubt. She said, "Once my internal doubt, self-doubt, judgement, whatever came to a breaking point, I immediately told my parents."

Ira Khan’s Instagram Post

Speaking about it in another video, Ira had called it more traumatising than her parents' divorce. She also said that it was because of her privileges that she hesitated to come out and let her family and friends know how she was feeling. Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Shares Adorable Video of Husband Nupur Shikhare, Calls Him a ‘Cutie!’.

Ira Khan marked her first wedding anniversary with Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2025. She celebrated the day by sharing a special post on her Instagram handle.

