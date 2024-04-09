Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Actor Bonita recently shed light on the challenges she faced while working on the upcoming film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, the actor said, "The character was challenging for me. I have to question myself throughout the whole audition and workshop procedures."

Also Read | Maidaan Review: Ajay Devgn As Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim Shines in This Sports Drama, As Per Critics!.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1777552517892567391

Bonita revealed that the character posed personal challenges for her, particularly during the audition process and the subsequent workshops.

Also Read | Kristen Stewart Birthday: Her Red Carpet Looks Are a True Reflection of Her Personality and Style.

"Many times during those workshops, I had to question myself if I was doing the right thing or not, you know, because I was so scared and unfamiliar with the script in the beginning of the audition process," she said.

"The more I learned, the more scared I became, but the thing is eventually, our acting coach, Ritesh Sir, molded me in such a way that I didn't even realize when I immersed myself in it and became the character," the actress added.

Speaking about the transformative journey, Bonita stressed that it had a profound impact on both her professional career as an actor and her personal life.

"The experience didn't just shape me as an actor but also as an individual. It has truly brought about significant changes in me," she said.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar and Uorfi Javed.

Recently, producer Ektaa R Kapoor unveiled the teaser of her film 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2', commonly known as LSD 2, which is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Taking to her social media, Ektaa shared a note in which she talked about how 'LSD2' is a movie that gives her courage and fear in equal measure. "V FEW THINGS. SHOCK ME. BUT LSD2 IS THAT PIECE. OF CONTENT THAT GIVES ME COURAGE N FEAR IN. EQUAL MEASURE THEREFORE AS WE SHARE D DARK N DOGMA. TEASER OF LSD2 WE. WANNA CARRY AS MUCH. DISCRETION. N DISCLAIMERS !!! TOM 2 PM. THIS. ISNO PROMOTIONAL STRATEGY JUST. GETTING. PPL ADJUSTED TO D CONTENT. BEFORE SHARING," she wrote.

Earlier, Dibakar put up a disclaimer for the audience ahead of the teaser drop. He elaborated that 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' was about how people in those times, were too shy to be in front of the camera but today's generation is more exposed to it and is more camera-friendly.

"If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion," he said.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

Uorfi Javed is making her debut on the big screen with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which will hit the theatres on April 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)