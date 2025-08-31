Washington DC [US], August 31 (ANI): Disney has unveiled the release date and title for 'Ice Age: Boiling Point,' the sixth instalment in the animated prehistoric franchise, reported Variety.

The announcement was made during Saturday's Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney in Orlando. The film is set to hit theatres on February 5, 2027.

Also Read | Priya Marathe Dies at 38; Marathi Actress Known for ‘Pavitra Rishta’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe’, Succumbs to Cancer.

According to an official description, "Boiling Point" is a "dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure that takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World," as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, Disney and 20th Century Animation had earlier announced that the sixth 'Ice Age' film was in the works, and that series stars Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary, and Simon Pegg would return.

Also Read | 'Game of Thrones' Star Sophie Turner Again Splits From Peregrine Pearson.

The last 'Ice Age' film, 'Collision Course,' was released in 2016 and went on to gross 408.5 million USD at the worldwide box office. The first film bowed in 2002, spawning four mainline sequels, a spin-off film and a series of shorts on Disney+.

The franchise as a whole has grossed $3.2 billion since its inception.

Also during the presentation, Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush unveiled the title and release date for Walt Disney Animation Studios' next original film, 'Hexed.'

Josie Trinidad ('Zootopia+') and Jason Hand ('Moana 2') are set to direct the film, while Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones will serve as producers.

The official logline for "Hexed" reads, "An awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom discover that what makes him unusual might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic upside down."

Other projects teased at Destination D23 include 'Toy Story 5,' 'Tron: Ares' and 'Zootopia 2.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)