Just a month after the release of The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on the platform, Disney+ has released a poster for Ice Age: Scrat Tales. The series will stream on the platform from April 13.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

The nut doesn't fall far from the tree. Ice Age: Scrat Tales starts streaming on #DisneyPlus April 13! pic.twitter.com/qI40ibhKlB — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 22, 2022

