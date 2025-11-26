Zootopia 2 Movie Review: Judy and Nick return for another adventure-filled entertainer set in the ever-fascinating, slightly grimy corners of Zootropolis - a city that still has plenty of dirty secrets tucked between its shiny ideals. The sequel to Disney’s 2016 animated hit, Zootopia 2 brings back its instantly engaging mix of animal-persona characters, along with a whole new bunch, all while a fresh scandal brews beneath the surface. ‘Zootopia 2’ Hindi Version: Shraddha Kapoor to Voice Judy Hopps in Disney’s Sequel.

'Zootopia 2' Movie Review - The Plot

At the centre once again is Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), the first bunny to join the Zootropolis PD, and her best friend–turned–partner, Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), the former con fox who is now officially a cop. Their boss, Chief Bogo (Idris Elba), repeatedly tells them to just observe, but Judy’s earnest over-enthusiasm - paired with Nick’s signature laidback attitude - inevitably lands them in trouble.

During one such misadventure, the duo stumble onto signs of a far bigger plot. Zootropolis has always been wary of reptiles, who live on the outskirts, while snakes are outright banned. And yet, Judy becomes convinced that a snake has been smuggled into the city, and that it’s targeting the upcoming Zootennial Gala, celebrating 100 years of Zootropolis’ founding.

Of course, it’s not hard to guess that the snake - a viper named Gary De'Snake (voiced with endearing warmth by Ke Huy Quan) - isn’t the villain everyone assumes him to be. As always, the real villains are the ones with the money and power: the Lynxes, led by the influential Milton Lynxley (David Strathairn).

'Zootopia 2' Movie Review - Being Political In the Furry World

After the screening, a friend remarked, "This film is so political." But honestly, so was the first Zootopia, and so are many of Disney’s most iconic animated films. What’s changed is possibly our ability to clearly perceive them thanks to our increasing awareness of the world around us - politics has seeped so deeply into everyday life that staying apolitical feels impossible in the post-Trump era (and in India, since 2014). Or maybe, we are just getting old; maybe the kids just love the film so that they can dance to Gazelle's "Zoo".

Zootopia 2 dives straight into themes of racial segregation, debates around 'original inhabitants vs settlers,' anti-immigration politics, and even oligarchic control. With each film, the meaning of 'Zootopia' grows more ironic. Is it really a utopia, or simply a dystopia disguised as one? This time, amphibians and reptiles - relegated to marshlands due to their 'natural conditions' - and seen as outliers by the main city inhabitants, make the theme even clearer, and the post-credit scene (yes, there is one) hints the crisis might soon extend beyond just land and water.

'Zootopia 2' Movie Review - Judy and Nick's Endearing Camaraderie

Despite the heavy political subtext, the film remains consistently funny - largely thanks to its endlessly likeable leads. Judy’s earnest, rule-abiding dedication continues to be a delightful contrast to Nick’s sardonic wit and deep-seated fear of closeness. If you ignore the interspecies awkwardness, the film even teases a faint romantic tension. They even exchange platonic "love yous," but for now, Zootopia 2 treats their bond as a rock-solid friendship - though that could shift in future films. As Mohnish Behl once famously said in Maine Pyar Kiya, "Ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi hote."

Their contrasting personalities cause friction, and yes, we do get the obligatory 'break-up' arc between them. It’s predictable and later conveniently solved, but the reconciliation scene is tender and beautifully depicted, and this writer is quite the sucker for such scenes. Meanwhile, the newer characters - like Gary, the black-sheep lynx Pawbert (Andy Samberg), and Nibbles Maplestick (Fortune Feimster), a beaver eager to impress - slot in well.

Gary’s mission forms the emotional spine of the narrative. It’s not as potent as the central conflict of the first film, partly because the 'surprise reveal' of a double-faced character feels familiar. But Gary’s likability keeps you invested, and his arc expands the lore in meaningful ways. The antagonists, however, are not exactly very strongly written, including the movie's surprise villain. Audiences Want Familiarity but Also Expect Growth: Zootopia 2 Director Jared Bush on Challenges with Sequels.

Where the film truly sparkles is in its humour. The marshland excursion with its quirky inhabitants is a funny sequence, the therapy sessions for workplace partners are hysterical, and the new minor characters - from the Ze-bros to the tourist mountain goats who may or may not be gay - keep the comedy flowing. Fan favourites also return: Gazelle (Shakira) debuts a new song which suspiciously resembles "Waka Waka," and yes, the scene-stealing sloth makes a cameo. Some previous villains drop in too. The supporting voice cast is stacked - Michael J Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Josh Gad, Danny Trejo, June Squibb, Ed Sheeran, Auliʻi Cravalho and more pop up in small roles, making the credits a fun surprise in themselves.

'Zootopia 2' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Zootopia 2 doesn’t reach the thematic sharpness of the original, but it stays witty, warm, and politically sharp. Powered by Judy and Nick’s endlessly charming partnership, it delivers a fun, thoughtful adventure that expands its world without diluting its heart.

Rating: 3.5

