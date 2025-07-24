New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 continued to dazzle on Day 2, and actress Tara Sutaria made heads turn as she walked the ramp for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia.

The actress looked stunning in an ivory-gold corset gown that featured a heavily embellished bodice and a flared lace skirt. Her look was completed with soft curls, nude makeup, and a statement diamond necklace that added a touch of glamour to her overall appearance. The outfit was a mix of elegance and grace, perfectly matching the dreamy theme of the show.

The collection, titled 'Whispers of Love to Myself,' was presented by designer Isha Jajodia. Speaking to ANI before the show, Jajodia said, "This inspiration is actually an ode to love -- love for womanhood, love for a higher self, love for discovering the woman you're evolving into."

"...You will see the transition from celestial pastel colors to jewel tones, which are structured and very strong. Then, it again comes to the woman who is becoming whole and complete. You'll see lots of pearls, ivories, and very strong constructions toward the end of the show," she added.

ICW 2025, in association with Reliance brands, an initiative of FDCI, began on a grand note with Rahul Mishra's opening show on Wednesday, July 23. Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia walked the runway, donning exquisite pieces of his creativity. The event will wrap up with JJ Valaya's closing presentation on July 30.

On the work front, Tara has recently been seen in music videos, including Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon and Pyaar Aata Hai with Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen in the film Apurva (2023) and has not yet announced her next movie project. (ANI)

