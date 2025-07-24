Composer Anirudh Ravichander has dropped yet another banger for Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming Tamil action-entertainer Coolie, titled "Powerhouse". The lyrical video, now released, focuses entirely on Rajinikanth's character in the film, portraying him as an all-out badass. Anirudh himself has sung the infectious track, with Arivu handling the rap portions. Arivu has also penned the lyrics. ‘Coolie’ Trailer Release Date Confirmed: Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals When Rajinikanth’s Action Spectacle Promo Drops Online (Watch Video).

A video is now going viral, claiming that "Powerhouse" has been lifted from an English song. The track in question is Lil Nas X’s 2021 hit single “Industry Baby”, which also features Jack Harlow. Known for its triumphant, brass-heavy production by Kanye West and Take a Daytrip, the song debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 before climbing to the top spot a week later. It featured on Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero. When listening to both songs, it’s admittedly hard to ignore the similarities in the beats and even some rap elements, although Powerhouse eventually evolves into its own identity.

The Viral Video Making Comparisons

'Powerhouse' Song From 'Coolie'

Lil Nas X's 'Industry Baby'

Anirudh Ravichander and Past Plagiarism Allegations Against Him

The 34-year-old Anirudh Ravichander rose to fame with the 2011 viral smash "Why This Kolaveri Di", a quirky number sung by Dhanush for the Tamil film 3, which became an internet phenomenon and launched Anirudh’s career. Over the years, he has delivered numerous chartbusters, primarily in Tamil, but has since expanded into Telugu and Hindi films. Some of the major hits featuring his music include Naanum Rowdydhaan, Vedalam, Petta, Jersey, Master, Doctor, Beast, Vikram, Thiruchitrambalam, Jailer, Jawan, Leo, and Devara: Part 1.

While he enjoys a massive fanbase across South India, Anirudh - like many Indian music composers - has faced multiple plagiarism allegations. Among the most notable is Leo’s "Ordinary Person", which has been accused of sampling the tune of Belarusian musician Otnicka’s "Where Are You?", a track also featured in the Netflix series Peaky Blinders. Another instance is "Kalyaana Vayasu" from Kolamaavu Kokila, which drew comparisons to Sannan’s English track "Don’t Lie". At the time, Anirudh responded by stating that elements like the beats were legally licensed. Anirudh Ravichander Chennai Concert Postponed: Singer’s Hukum Tour Grand Finale Rescheduled Due to Huge Ticket Demand.

However, he remained silent when "Ordinary Person" came under fire. Otnicka had even issued a statement on social media saying: "Guys, thanks for your messages about the movie Leo. I can see everything, but it’s physically impossible to answer everyone. The mail is overflowing with messages, Instagram, as well as thousands of comments on YouTube under the video 'Where Are You'. The situation is very unclear… We are looking into this and a little later I will give an assessment of everything that is happening. But I’m not accusing anyone yet."

Well, let's see how Anirudh puts up a defence to the new allegation against his latest chartbuster.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2025 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).